Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Shares Gap Up to $6.64

Burford Capital Limited (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.64, but opened at $7.13. Burford Capital shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 607,314 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.33.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

