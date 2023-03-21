Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,612 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,711,000 after buying an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after buying an additional 495,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,899,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,985,000 after buying an additional 296,343 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,348,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,030,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,673,000 after purchasing an additional 255,885 shares during the period.

VYM opened at $102.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.52.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

