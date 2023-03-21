Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 301,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.4 %

ICE traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.37. 678,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,725. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $136.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

