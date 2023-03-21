Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $1,191,512.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.96. The company had a trading volume of 211,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,236. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $430.93 and a one year high of $556.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $459.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $494.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.