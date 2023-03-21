Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $728,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Novartis were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

Novartis Increases Dividend

NVS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 903,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,754. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $184.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Novartis Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.