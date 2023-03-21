Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,614,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average is $97.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

