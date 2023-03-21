Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Purchases 914 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,153,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,447,000 after acquiring an additional 446,449 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,312,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,557,000 after acquiring an additional 433,997 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,641,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,136,000 after acquiring an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.61. 1,479,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,314. The company has a market cap of $95.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

