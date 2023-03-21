Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,521,122,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,151,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Up 4.9 %

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $18.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.02. The company had a trading volume of 661,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.67. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

