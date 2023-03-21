Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.2% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 376,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,203. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.27. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

