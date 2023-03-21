Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 266 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.0% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,034 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 515.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,348,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $606,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 788,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Danaher by 70.1% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,376,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,982,000 after acquiring an additional 567,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 495,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $303.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.06.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.36%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.