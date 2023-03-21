Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 8,735 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after buying an additional 182,739 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 828,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 640,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,361 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

PFF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.22. 1,510,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,127. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

