Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 971 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,595,000 after acquiring an additional 642,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,275,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,397,188,000 after acquiring an additional 411,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,277,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,489,852,000 after acquiring an additional 107,263 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after acquiring an additional 379,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Paychex by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,087,000 after acquiring an additional 238,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.69.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 436,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,392. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $116.42. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $105.66 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

