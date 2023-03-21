Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 112 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.22. 52,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,742. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.16.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

