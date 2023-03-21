Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Has $734,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,124,855. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.08.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

