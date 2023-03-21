Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,625 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV accounts for approximately 3.2% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BUD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.3% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,113 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $61.44. 85,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,229. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $63.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.39. The company has a market cap of $106.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on BUD shares. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

