Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.52. 899,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,944,316. The company has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

