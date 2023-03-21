BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Acquired by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,263 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for approximately 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of BWX Technologies worth $57,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $4,351,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 10.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,271 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 133,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.85. 64,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573,766. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.68. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.78 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

