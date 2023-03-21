Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 307 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

