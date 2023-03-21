Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$468,240.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00.
David Fehr Doerksen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 28th, David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01.
Cameco Price Performance
CCO stock traded up C$0.83 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.83. The company had a trading volume of 816,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
