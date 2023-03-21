Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells C$468,240.00 in Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 12,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.02, for a total value of C$468,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, David Fehr Doerksen sold 17,319 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$533,252.01.

CCO stock traded up C$0.83 on Tuesday, reaching C$34.83. The company had a trading volume of 816,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,837. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$36.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market cap of C$15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of C$26.15 and a 1 year high of C$41.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cameco from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.13.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

