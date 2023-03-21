Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin Sells 1,050 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.99. 581,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.08. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Canadian Western Bank

CWB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.50.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.