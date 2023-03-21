Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin Sells 1,050 Shares

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total transaction of C$25,401.50.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock traded up C$0.46 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.99. 581,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,218. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.08. Canadian Western Bank has a 52 week low of C$21.21 and a 52 week high of C$38.78. The company has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.
Canadian Western Bank Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
See Also
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.