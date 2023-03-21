Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Purchases C$534,000.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix acquired 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00.

Alex Pourbaix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 17th, Alex Pourbaix acquired 20,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$485,030.00.

TSE:CVE traded up C$0.98 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.14. 7,320,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,506. The stock has a market cap of C$44.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$25.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.31. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$19.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CSFB dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.64.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

