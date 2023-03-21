Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CFO David Patrick Williams Sells 4,000 Shares

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CHE traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $526.14. The company had a trading volume of 70,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $539.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.72 and a 200-day moving average of $492.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

