Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the quarter. Chemed accounts for approximately 2.1% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Chemed worth $80,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the second quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $527.89. 4,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.13. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $539.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

