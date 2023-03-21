Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CHW stock opened at C$9.09 on Friday. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$8.99 and a 1-year high of C$15.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 951.40, a current ratio of 40.42 and a quick ratio of 38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

