Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $256.90

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.90 and last traded at $256.90, with a volume of 9537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 60.32% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.