Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $256.90

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $256.90 and last traded at $256.90, with a volume of 9537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $250.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CHDN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Churchill Downs from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.
Churchill Downs Stock Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.
Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs
In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 20,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.46, for a total value of $4,929,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 306,003 shares in the company, valued at $75,417,499.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 132.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Further Reading
