CI Resources Limited (CII) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

CI Resources Limited (ASX:CII – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a boost from CI Resources’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65.

CI Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, processing, and sale of phosphate rock, phosphate dust, and chalk in Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, West Africa, and Singapore. It operates through: Fertiliser, Farming, and Logistics segments. The company also provides earthmoving, fuel pilotage, and maintenance services to other organizations in Christmas Island; operates a palm oil estate; and cultivates, processes, and sells palm oil products.

