Clover Finance (CLV) Trading 2% Lower Today

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Clover Finance has traded flat against the US dollar. Clover Finance has a total market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $358,630.68 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00358955 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,339.65 or 0.26090117 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 75.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00010190 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance launched on May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 513,963,782 coins and its circulating supply is 311,219,702 coins. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clover Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.