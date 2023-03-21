Cohen Klingenstein LLC Decreases Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1,015.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 262.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

DOX stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,523. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $76.79 and a 52 week high of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

