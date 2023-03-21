Cohen Klingenstein LLC Purchases Shares of 3,600 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

ELV traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.63. The stock had a trading volume of 250,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,445. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $505.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.