Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 766 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in 3M by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 21,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its position in 3M by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in 3M by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 68,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 58,273 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.84. 1,062,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,662,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $100.27 and a twelve month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

