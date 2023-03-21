CoinField Coin (CFC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,472.57

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One CoinField Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000888 BTC on major exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $75.23 million and approximately $2,472.57 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield.

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

