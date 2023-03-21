Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ COLB opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.38. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 13.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

Further Reading

