Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Buys $55,420.00 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $72.86.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBUGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

