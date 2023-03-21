Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Director Buys $55,420.00 in Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) Director Kerrie D. Macpherson bought 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.42 per share, with a total value of $55,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,948.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock traded up $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $72.86.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CBU. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.