Community Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Assurant by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Assurant by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Assurant by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $111.19 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $194.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Assurant

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.