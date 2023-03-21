Community Capital Management LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZWS opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.82.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.81%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,573 shares of company stock worth $633,483 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

