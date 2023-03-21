Community Capital Management LLC Invests $415,000 in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Separately, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

Get F&G Annuities & Life alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FG. Stephens began coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

F&G Annuities & Life Profile

FG stock opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&G Annuities & Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&G Annuities & Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.