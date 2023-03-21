Community Capital Management LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Community Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 2.0% of Community Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Community Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.27. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $50.50.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

