Comparing LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) & Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

LadRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of LadRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of LadRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LadRx and Inhibrx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LadRx N/A -67.61% -45.39% Inhibrx -6,625.27% -1,278.54% -71.71%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LadRx 0 0 0 0 N/A Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for LadRx and Inhibrx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Inhibrx has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.90%. Given Inhibrx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than LadRx.

Volatility & Risk

LadRx has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibrx has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LadRx and Inhibrx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LadRx N/A N/A -$6.70 million ($0.15) -0.61 Inhibrx $2.19 million 429.13 -$145.23 million ($3.62) -5.96

LadRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LadRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About LadRx

LadRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat patients with cancer. The company's advanced drug conjugate, aldoxorubicin that is in late-stage clinical trials is a version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin. Its pre-clinical therapeutics comprise linker activated drug releases 7, 8, 9, and 10 targeted against cancer The company was formerly known as CytRx Corporation and changed its name to LadRx Corporation in September 2022. LadRx Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

