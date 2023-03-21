Compound Dai Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $558.64 Million (CDAI)

Compound Dai (CDAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Compound Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Compound Dai has a total market capitalization of $558.64 million and $4.33 million worth of Compound Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound Dai token can now be purchased for $0.0222 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound Dai alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00361676 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,394.84 or 0.26287859 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 106.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010269 BTC.

About Compound Dai

Compound Dai’s genesis date was November 19th, 2019. Compound Dai’s total supply is 2,025,596,474 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,204,924,416 tokens. Compound Dai’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Compound Dai is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound Dai’s official website is compound.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.

Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.

cDAI is the Compound’s wrapped version of Multicollateral DAI and it’s available on the Compound platform.”

Buying and Selling Compound Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.