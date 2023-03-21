Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 143,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Shares of ABC traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.17. The stock had a trading volume of 163,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,563. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.17. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $135.14 and a 1-year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.54%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,851 shares of company stock worth $4,865,455 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

