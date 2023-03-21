Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 2.0% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $3.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.05. 277,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,749. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

