Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,104 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. 874,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.99.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.