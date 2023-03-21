Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 933 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.45. The stock had a trading volume of 562,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,483,068. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $70.02 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

