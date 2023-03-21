Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $702,000 Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,638,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,631,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,546,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,128,000 after acquiring an additional 54,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Raymond James decreased their price target on Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 79,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,337. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $123.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,567,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 750,863 shares in the company, valued at $90,524,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $608,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,900 shares of company stock worth $12,593,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.