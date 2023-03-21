Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Has $871,000 Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 178,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 154,538 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 91,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.95. 715,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,436. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $94.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 48.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.80.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

