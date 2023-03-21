Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises about 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ONEOK by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE OKE traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $61.59. 522,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,582,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

