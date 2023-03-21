Cooper Financial Group Acquires 2,437 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 46,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,204,000 after purchasing an additional 87,887 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 221,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,621,000 after purchasing an additional 193,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 326,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,783. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $68.12. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.62.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

