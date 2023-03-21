Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $303.84. 1,864,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,694,118. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $334.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.