Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,251,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,676.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,660. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.11.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 95,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,646. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.64 and its 200-day moving average is $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

