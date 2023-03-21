Cooper Financial Group Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000.

Shares of JMUB traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. 47,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

